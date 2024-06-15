Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Seagulls in dramatic decline: Scientists, experts fear major red flag over health of oceans

Katie Oliver
By
6 mins to read
The red-billed seagull is in rapid decline, causing concern for scientists and biodiversity experts. Photo / George Heard

The red-billed seagull is in rapid decline, causing concern for scientists and biodiversity experts. Photo / George Heard

The humble seagull is under threat, with red-billed colonies collapsing across New Zealand. A final seaside bastion is heading for wipeout, which scientists and biodiversity experts say is a major red flag over the health

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand