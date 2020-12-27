Scrub fire in Awaiti near Paeroa

Plumes of white smoke billow above the scrub fire. Photo / Adam Johnson

A scrub fire broke out in rural Awaiti near Paeroa today before being extinguished by firefighters.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) were alerted at 12.40pm to the fire.

A Fenz spokesman said three crews - two fire engines from Paeroa and one from Tahuna - attended the blaze.

A helicopter also assisted because of accessibility issues for ground crews.

Fire crews were able to leave the scene by 2.30pm.

Fenz could not confirm if the source of the fire was a lightning strike, or how big the fire was.

The MetService forecast for weather in the Tauranga area today is for showers, some heavy with thunderstorms and hail, clearing at night.