'Intense fire': Flames engulf boat in Bay of Islands

An onlooker to a boat fire in the Bay of Islands says the launch was engulfed in flames within minutes.

Emergency services were called to the blaze just off Moturua Island at about 1pm on Boxing Day.

Fire and Emergency says no one was on board at the time.

The boat caught fire off Moturura Island yesterday and was engulfed in minutes. Photo / Whangaruru Volunteer Coastguard

Lewis Hudson was on a boat nearby, and said he could see thick black smoke pouring out.

"Really kind of intense fire, real kind of inferno. We were initially about 30 or 40 metres away and on a reasonably breezy day you could just hear the fire going."

The Bay of Islands Coastguard responded to the blaze. No one was on board the vessel when it caught fire. Photo / Whangaruru Volunteer Coastguard

He said a boat tour agency, R Tucker Thompson, took him sailing and the crew helped to fight the fire along with other boats in the area.

Hudson said although people tried to help, the blaze was too big.