Fire rips through Napier house and surrounding cars, police investigating

A house in Norrie Place, Tamatea was severely damaged in a fire which occurred in the early hours of the morning on Boxing Day. Photo / Ian Cooper

A fire that ripped through a house and the cars surrounding it in Tamatea, Napier, is being investigated by police.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand attended the fire for two and a half hours on Boxing Day after being called to the Norrie Pl address at 3.20am.

A spokesman said the house was severely damaged and that three fire engines attended.

A specialist fire investigator was trying to determine the cause, he said.

A police spokeswoman said there were no injuries in the fire and a scene guard was in place over the early hours of the morning on the 26th.

Police along with the fire investigator attended yesterday to examine the scene.

It comes amid a mini-spree of damaging fires in the region.

On Saturday night, a Pirimai house was damaged in a blaze that started in the wash-house.

A woman living in the house, who did not want to be named, said the fire began about 9.30pm in their recycling, but what started it was unknown at that stage.

A fire, which a resident says started in the recycling, damaged a Pirimai home on Saturday night. Photo / Supplied

On Christmas Eve, detectives were also at the scene of three scrub fires that scorched a dump truck on Carrick Rd, Twyford, the day before.

Fire crews also attended another grass fire on Ormond Rd, Twyford, shortly after.

A police spokesperson said inquiries were ongoing as to whether the fires were arson.

Meanwhile, an investigation into a house fire in Hastings in the early hours of Thursday morning has determined it was an electrical fire.

Emergency services were called to the fire in Wavell St, Akina, about 4.51am on Christmas Eve.