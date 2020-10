The fire at Tutukaka. Photo / via Facebook

More than 30 firefighters are at an out of control scrub fire in rural Northland tonight.

The five-hectare fire is on Landowners Lane in Tutukaka, northeast of Whāngārei, and is not yet under control, Fire and Emergency shift manager Daniel Nicholson said.

"It's currently travelling uphill."

He did not know if any properties were at risk but eight fire appliances have been sent to the scene.

The alarm was raised just before 7.30pm.