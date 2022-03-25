Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Scrapping of $785m cycling bridge delays plans for a harbour park

3 minutes to read
Artist impression of how the promenade and park will look on what is now Curran St looking towards the harbour bridge. Photo / Eke Panuku

Artist impression of how the promenade and park will look on what is now Curran St looking towards the harbour bridge. Photo / Eke Panuku

Bernard Orsman
By
Bernard Orsman

Reporter

The Government's decision to scrap the $785 million cycling bridge across the Waitemata Harbour in response to public pressure has delayed plans for a new waterfront park.

For years now, there has been talk of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.