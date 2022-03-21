The proposed Hākaimangō-Matiatia Marine Reserve is off the northwest coast of Waiheke Island. Photo / File

The first new marine reserve proposed in the Hauraki Gulf for more than 20 years has received overwhelming public backing.

The Hākaimingō-Matiatia Marine Reserve off the northwest coast of Waiheke covers 2350ha and will be the largest in the Gulf.

More than 1000, or 93 per cent, of the 1150 submissions to the Department of Conservation on the proposal were in support and 90 (7 per cent) were opposed. In addition 23 were in partial support and 6 were partially opposed.

The marine reserve is being driven by the Waiheke-based Friends of the Hauraki Gulf, whose chairman Mike Lee was convinced the proposal would get the backing of the majority of New Zealanders.

A map of the proposed Hākaimangō-Matiatia Marine Reserve off Waiheke Island. Photo / Department of Conservation.

"We are blown away at the sheer scale of support. This is way more than emphatic, this is a landslide," he said.

"The proposed reserve over time will become a biological treasure house, a source of pride and wellbeing for the many New Zealanders who live in and around the Hauraki Gulf – and a legacy for future generations. The message from the public is clear – it really is time to walk the talk."

He said scientists have long warned the Hauraki Gulf is under serious environmental stress from overfishing and pollution. Despite these warnings less than 1 per cent of the Hauraki Gulf is in marine protected areas.

A 2020 report from the Environmental Defence Society, commissioned by Auckland Council, warned the unique landscapes of some of the Hauraki Gulf islands are at risk from development and a "woeful" lack of planning and protection.

It said Waiheke Island in particular has been subject to intense development pressures due to its growing population and high pre-Covid visitor numbers.

A wide range of organisations support the proposal, including the Ngāti Paoa Trust Board, Auckland Council, the Waiheke Local Board, the local Piritahi Marae, the Hauraki Gulf Forum and university marine scientists. It is opposed by the recreation fishing group Legasea and the NZ Fishing Council.

Friends of the Hauraki Gulf chairman Mike Lee. Photo / File

Former Conservation Minister Chris Carter said the Hākaimingō-Matiatia Marine Reserve would establish a marine sanctuary in the mid-Gulf, an area 10 times the size of the Tiritiri Matangi Nature Reserve.

"Not only is this important for those of us concerned with declining marine biodiversity but also has an added benefit for both recreational and commercial fishers. l would often remind marine reserve sceptics during my time as Conservation Minister, that marine reserves don't have boundary fences. As marine species recover they disperse into adjacent non reserve areas."

Lee said the submissions sent a clear message to politicians in Wellington that the public wants something meaningful done about marine protection and an end to "just sitting round and talking about it".