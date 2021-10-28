Scorchers set to continue, thunderstorm watch in Hawke's Bay this afternoon

Tropical trifecta: in a week of record-breaking October temperatures and sweltering overnight highs, thunderstorms were expected to round out the trifecta on Friday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Tropical trifecta: in a week of record-breaking October temperatures and sweltering overnight highs, thunderstorms were expected to round out the trifecta on Friday. Photo / Paul Taylor

The heat's set to continue into Hawke's Bay's weekend, with mid-20s highs, this time without a thunderstorm in sight.

In a week of record-breaking October temperatures and sweltering overnight highs, thunderstorms were expected to round out the tropical weather trifecta on Friday evening.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Hawke's Bay by MetService at 3.24pm, updating the severe thunderstorm watch issued between 1 pm and 8 pm.

MetService detected severe thunderstorms near Tūtira, Waikoau, Tangoio, and the Maungaharuru Range at 3.15 pm that were moving southeast.

The thunderstorms were expected to lie near offshore Hawke's Bay, Tūtira, and Pūtōrino at 3.45 pm and near offshore Hawke's Bay at 4.15 pm.

The thunderstorms are expected to bring torrential rain, large hail, and frequent lightning.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said that an initial watch was put in place for the region due to the difficulty of predicting where a thunderstorm will form.

"Thunderstorms are different to other severe weather forecasts, as the precise location of where the thunderstorm will form is unknown.

"Once we know the likelihood of where the thunderstorm will form, then we will issue the severe weather warning," Ferris said.

The MetService website warns that if a thunderstorm does form above the region, it could bring downpours between 25mm and 40mm per hour, as well as large accumulations of hail.

The website warns that rainfall of this intensity can lead to slips, flash-flooding, and poor visibility and large accumulations of hail can cause damage to crops, glasshouses, and vehicles.

Ferris said the thunderstorms would be fueled by the warm weather we have been experiencing in Hawke's Bay, which is set to continue over the weekend.

"Friday will be a wet day, with rain forecast for the entirety of Hawke's Bay, but it should clear out as the day progresses.

"Moving into the weekend, Saturday's weather will be cloudy, with light northwesterly winds and a high of 22 degrees Celsius," he said.

Ferris said balmy overnight temperatures will continue on Saturday, with a 17C overnight low meaning people will most likely be kicking off the blankets as soon as they get under them.

"Sunday should however provide some relief from the humidity, with a southerly change, a few showers, and cooler air and overnight temperatures," he said.

Ferris said a high of 24C on Sunday will make way for a settled start to the week on Monday, with light clouds and a slight drop in temperature.