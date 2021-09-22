Scooter riders injured in Hawke's Bay crashes

Emergency services at the scene of a lunch-hour collision involving an electric scooter and a car in the Hastings CBD. Photo / Gianina Schwanecke

Two people have been injured in separate scooter accidents in Hastings and Taradale today.

The first about 12.40pm involved an electric scooter and a car which collided at the intersection of Heretaunga St West and Market St, Hastings, and the second about 2.10pm involving a mobility scooter and a vehicle about the intersection of Gloucester St and Meeanee Rd, the western entrance to the Taradale shopping centre.

Injuries were not initially reported to be serious but the St John Ambulance Service took one person to Hawke's Bay Hospital from the Hastings incident and was at the Taradale scene where the road was blocked for some time.