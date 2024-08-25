Scientists just calculated NZ’s ‘blue carbon’ potential - and it’s promising

Tauranga's Waikareao Estuary walkway. A just-published study has pointed to the immense sequestering potential lying within in our coastal and marine ecosystems like estuaries and mangrove forests.
Repairing our degraded coasts could help suck up the equivalent carbon produced by tens of thousands of cars each year, reveals the first national stocktake of its kind.
While pine forests might first come tomind when we think of carbon sinks, a just-published study has pointed to the immense sequestering potential lying within our coastal and marine ecosystems.
Scientists have found habitats like mangrove forests, salt marshes and seagrass beds can trap carbon for hundreds or even thousands of years – making for a powerful natural asset for offsetting the climate-heating greenhouse gases we produce.
Around New Zealand’s coasts, many of these habitats, and the countless species that rely on them, are under threat after decades of decline.
Still, interest was quickly growing: a hui in Nelson last year drew dozens of experts and leaders from around the country, and blue carbon was specifically cited in the coalition agreement between National and NZ First.
In the new study published in the journal Restoration Ecology, marine ecologist Dr Richard Bulmer and colleagues set out to explore how reviving them might offer a win-win for our environment and climate goals.
Using 20 years of data, including satellite imagery and spatial mapping, they were able to quantify our blue carbon potential – with promising results.
They found New Zealand’s estuaries and coastal regions currently housed around 20,900ha of salt marsh, 30,500ha of mangroves and 61,300ha of seagrass.
Together, these areas sequester approximately 57,800 tonnes of carbon each year – or about the same as taking more than 40,000 cars off the road each year.
However, beyond that, the study identified nearly 88,000ha of low-lying land that could be suitable for blue carbon projects, with the potential to sequester an additional 91,680 tonnes of carbon annually.
“While it’s unlikely that carbon credits alone will offset all the costs of restoring coastal and marine ecosystems – like transitioning low-lying marginal farmland to saltmarsh or mangroves – they could still generate revenue for landowners,” said Bulmer, who serves as director of consultancy at Tidal Research.
“It could also provide an additional pathway to meet our domestic and international climate change targets, and a range of other ecological, social and cultural benefits that come with coastal restoration.”
Bulmer said further research to fully explore those benefits would be crucial for driving investment and efforts in the space.
“This needs to be part of collaborative action between iwi and hapū, central and regional government, researchers, business and community,” he said.
“A healthy marine ecosystem can support a thriving, sustainable blue economy, and vice versa, but action is needed now to prevent ecosystem decline and support ecosystem recovery.”
