Voyager 2023 media awards
Science curriculum that ‘shocked’ teachers by omitting physics, biology on hold ahead of new Govt

Amy Wiggins
By
5 mins to read
The implementation of a controversial new science curriculum that caused outrage for its lack of any mention of physics, chemistry or biology has come to a halt - both delighting and frustrating educators.

Consultation on

