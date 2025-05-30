Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

School lunches programme needs improvement - Editorial

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

A larva was found in a meal from the School Lunch Collective at a school in West Auckland.

A larva was found in a meal from the School Lunch Collective at a school in West Auckland.

Editorial

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The Ka Ora, Ka Ako Healthy School Lunches Programme faces criticism after a dead insect larva was found in a meal at Kelston Boys’ High.
  • The programme, overhauled to deliver “nutritious” meals and save $130 million, has faced numerous complaints about food quality and delivery.
  • Prime Minister Christopher Luxon acknowledges some lunches were “not up to scratch” but emphasises that parents need to prevent their children from going hungry.

The Government’s new-look cut-price school lunches programme is back in the spotlight, once again for all the wrong reasons.

The latest incident involves a dead insect larva found in a lunch delivered to Kelston Boys’ High in Auckland.

Photos of the chicken, potato and vegetable meal with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand