Seymour was quoted as saying the Government was using commercial expertise, government buying power and supply-chain efficiencies to save millions.
It’s a major undertaking. The collective serves about 130,000 students a day across 466 schools and expects to deliver about 20 million meals this year.
But achieving this on such a scale and in a way that saved so much money was never going to be straightforward.
There have been numerous and well-documented complaints that include poor food quality, late and cold meals and uneaten dishes. Some of the photos of meals published in online news stories certainly don’t look appetising.
There were 171 formal complaints from 93 schools to the Education Ministry from the start of term one to February 27 this year. Complaints included logistical issues, quantity of meals, late deliveries, missed deliveries and menu problems.
The Education Ministry maintains that, overall, the scheme is working well. Yes, there have been some challenges, but recent deliveries have been more than 99% on time. Seymour believes the scheme’s providers are doing a “great job” and are responding to complaints quickly.
There will be two major schools of thought when it comes to free school lunches.
Some people will believe that the state has a responsibility to ensure students are not hungry at school and that they will learn better if they are fed properly. We should look after our most disadvantaged children.
Others will argue that it is up to parents to ensure their children have lunch, and there are parents whose kids are getting free lunches when they can afford it or parents spending lunch money on other things. It’s time for these parents to take more responsibility and stop relying on the state.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who has admitted some of the lunches were “not up to scratch”, believes it is up to the parents, and he would rather the state did not have the responsibility of feeding students.