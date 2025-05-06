Advertisement
Auditor-General launches probe into David Seymour’s school lunches programme

RNZ
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Labour leader Chris Hipkins on the school lunch backlash. Video / Mark Mitchell

By RNZ

The Auditor-General will conduct an inquiry into the Ministry of Education’s school lunches programme that has drawn criticism since a revamp.

It will cover planning, procurement and contract implementation for the scheme.

The relaunched programme was plagued by problems in Term 1 this year, with concerns about late, inedible, repetitive or nutritionally lacking lunches – and even a case of melted plastic in one.

But Associate Education Minister David Seymour, who is the architect of the rebooted scheme, has been aiming to have all issues fixed by Term 2.

