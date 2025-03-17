Advertisement
School lunch burns student: Packaging not for commercial use, says food safety watchdog

New Zealand Food Safety says a school lunch that burned a student was provided by a third party in packaging that was not intended for commercial reheating.

The lunch was supplied by Heinz Wattie’s, but the watchdog found it was not at fault and that the packaging was meant for domestic use.

NZ Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said Compass Group sourced the meals without ensuring their risk and suitability.

He said the incident could have been avoided if good processes had been followed.

