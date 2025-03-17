Luxon in negotiations in India and doubts about the Government's ability to get unemployment under control. Video / NZ Herald, Sky News

NZ Food Safety found a school lunch burned a student due to improper packaging.

Heinz Wattie’s supplied the meal, but the packaging was meant for domestic use, not reheating.

Vincent Arbuckle said Compass Group failed to ensure the meals' risk and suitability.

By RNZ

New Zealand Food Safety says a school lunch that burned a student was provided by a third party in packaging that was not intended for commercial reheating.

The lunch was supplied by Heinz Wattie’s, but the watchdog found it was not at fault and that the packaging was meant for domestic use.