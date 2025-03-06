Poole said in his opinion: “They are just not delivering on what they have promised to deliver on.”
Talking about the school’s previous lunch provider, Poole said: “We had a system that was working for us in our school, and now it’s not”.
The school orders 310 lunches a day and about 150 are left untouched.
“We’ve had a lot of kids not eating because of the look of the food, the taste, the smell...” Poole said.
“Some students are now bringing their own lunches. The idea was about giving kids a nutritious meal to get through the day ... and [in my view] it is missing the mark terribly.”
Poole said the child’s burns would blister and would have to be dressed for a couple of weeks, restricting the child from swimming, which they enjoyed.
A School Lunch Collective Spokesperson said they were “deeply concerned” to hear of the incident.
“Our thoughts are with the student and we wish them a speedy recovery. We take health and safety seriously and are talking to the school to see how we can support both them and the student,” the spokesperson said.
“Our people are on the ground and we have started an investigation immediately to see what caused this.”