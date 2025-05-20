At the time, Seymour said they had embraced commercial expertise, used the Government’s buying power and found supply-chain efficiencies to get “over $130m of annual cost savings,” even more anticipated in last year’s Budget.
However, there have been multiple high-profile issues.
Multiple complaints were about meals not complying with specialised dietary requirements, accounting for 38 of the complaints from 30 schools.
In mid-February, a lunch provider admitted halal meals were “halal friendly” and not halal-certified.
The next most common complaint was meal quality, with 28 complaints from 25 schools. Food safety and suitability made up 21 total complaints to the Education Ministry, from 20 schools.
In a response to Newstalk ZB’s request for official information, the Ministry of Education said as a whole, the programme was working well.
It acknowledged “some challenges” but recent delivery has been more than 99% on-time to schools.
The Ministry of Education was also confident the term one delivery challenges had been “mostly resolved”.
Hester Goodwin, acting head of operations and integration at the Ministry of Education, was confident the School Lunch Collective worked hard to make sure last term’s “shortfall in production” would not be repeated.
Resourcing changes and equipment at Compass Central Manufacturing Unit, contracted to make lunches, means more meals can be processed and quality control is consistently measured.
The School Lunch Collective has delivered more than 6 million lunches since the start of term one.
Four schools which participated in the previous lunches programme decided to opt-out of the new scheme.
Crunching the numbers
