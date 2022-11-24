Detective Inspector Scott Beard is urging the public to come forward with any information they may have into the stabbing of the dairy worker in Sandringham on Wednesday night. Video / NZ Herald

The killing of a dairy worker in Auckland’s Sandringham has “destroyed a life full of promise” - and other business owners are raising money for the man’s family.

Police are still hunting for the man believed to have fatally stabbed the worker, who had only recently relocated to Auckland to run the Rose Cottage Superette on behalf of its owners, who have gone overseas.

The recently married man, in his mid-30s, confronted a thief who stole a cash register from the store. He was fatally stabbed outside and, while managed to make it back to the dairy, he died from his injuries.

The death sparked an outpouring of grief and anger in the community and the Dairy and Business Owner’s Group is raising money for the man’s family on Givealittle.

“This could be any small family-run business, anywhere in New Zealand, but it has left a law-abiding shopworker that had so much promise, dead,” the group said.

“This senseless, needless act of violence has destroyed a life full of promise. It has robbed our community of someone trying to make a positive contribution from behind the counter. A person who was serving their community ... above all, it has cost a family a cherished loved one.”

The donations would assist the family “over an unimaginably trying time ahead”.

Police said the victim was stabbed several times 100m from the store after he confronted the thief.

Dairy and Business Owners Group chairman Sunny Kaushal told the Herald the man’s parents had come from India and were staying in Hamilton when the tragedy struck.

“They have lost a young son. They want their son’s body back.

“His wife is in trauma, she is not speaking.”

The police and Coroner have been approached for comment on when the victim’s body will be returned to the family.

Dairy and Business Owners Group chairman Sunny Kaushal outside the Rose Cottage Superette yesterday. Photo / Dean Purcell

Kaushal said community leaders had a meeting yesterday to figure out the next steps.

“We don’t know when the body would be returned, police are conducting a post-mortem.

“We have created a fundraiser to support the family.”

Police are still hunting for the offender, and have released images of the attacker, who was dressed in a black shirt, black pants and a black hat, and wore a black and white bandana over his face.

Police are releasing images of the male offender they are seeking in connection with the homicide investigation underway in Sandringham. Photo / NZ Police

The man’s pants are believed to have white writing down the left leg and his cap is believed to say “Raiders”.

Police believe the man walked towards Sandringham’s Duncan Ave after the attack and they are calling on residents to provide CCTV footage if they have it.

It emerged yesterday that Rose Cottage Superette was twice denied support for a fog cannon - prompting Police Minister Chris Hipkins to demand an explanation from officers.

The dairy isn’t the only store which was denied support.

Sandringham Business Association chairman Jithin Chittibomma told RNZ today that one local vape store was attacked six times before it finally got a state-funded fog cannon, and a liquor store gave up asking and bought its own.

But the real problem to be addressed was how to stop violent offending.

“Someone was stabbed here after the perpetrator was confronted, so a fog cannon or a bollard wouldn’t have helped in any way in that situation,” he said.

“What we’ve seen is absolutely an ‘I don’t care’ attitude, a sense of entitlement.

“How do you change that attitude? It goes beyond fog cannons and bollards.”

Chittibomma said there was anger towards the authorities that not enough was done to avoid the death.

He had no hope that anything would improve if the Government continued with the same reactions.

“We still are in shock, we haven’t even come together to discuss what we’re going to do next.”

Everyone was emotional and angry right now, he said, and a few business owners told him they just want to shut up shop.

“It’s all up in the air right now ... we need to let things settle down and see how people react.”







