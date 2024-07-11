“Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari undertake important mahi in protecting some of New Zealand’s most precious species.
“Over the years our team have worked with SMM to showcase the maunga to manuhiri to our region. Visitors enjoy the serene experience ... and provide high praise.
“With conscious balancing, visitation has the potential to provide an income stream for conservation efforts; however, this takes time and is unlikely to replace the need for central and local government investment.
“We hope the team at Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari are able to secure their future – for the sake of the flora and fauna, the community and for visitors to our region.”
Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger has thrown her support behind the sanctuary, saying she was working with the Maungatautari Ecological Trust Board to explore all options.
“It would be an absolute travesty if Maungatautari closed ... Waikato and New Zealand cannot afford to lose such valuable biodiversity.”
SMM general manager Helen Hughes said it would cost $5000 a day to keep the sanctuary operating.
“We are facing a shortfall of $250,000 for this year alone - and this is after we reworked the budget to cut everything we can.”
SMM has been run by Maungatautari Ecological Island Trust (MEIT) since 2001.
“Since December last year, we knew the Trust was struggling. In March, it became abundantly clear that we are going backwards,” Hughes said.
She said when the trust was set up, there had been a partnership agreement between the Government, Waipā District Council and Waikato Regional Council, with all contributing $300,000 a year towards operational costs.
“This [agreement] has largely been honoured by central Government until 2013, then we had to apply for contestable funding. Two years ago, the Department of Conservation stopped all baseline funding.
“If the Government had kept their end of the bargain for the past four years, we would have been fine.”
Jane Wheeler, DoC Waikato operations manager, said DoC had contributed $1.17million to SMM over the last four years.
This figure included a grant of $589,000 as part of the Jobs for Nature programme, a grant of $441,000 for threatened species monitoring and $140,000 for the kākāpō translocation.
“The Jobs for Nature funding was – in our view – used to fund operations at the site, specifically salaries for staff and general maintenance of the fence, plus alterations to the fence for the kākāpō translocation,” Wheeler said.
SMM recently started fundraising campaigns and held its annual fundraising gala which had been “God sent”, Hughes said.
Several staff, including herself, had made donations to SMM.