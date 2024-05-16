The Breast Cancer Foundation's pink caravan will be offering fee breast health advice in Tokoroa next Monday and Tuesday.

Pink caravan headed for Tokoroa

The Breast Cancer Foundation’s pink caravan will be in Tokoroa next week to offer free breast health advice. On Monday, May 20 (9am - 2.30pm) foundation staff will be at Leith Place carpark, outside the Unichem chemist and on Tuesday, May 21 (9am - 2.30pm) they will be at Tokoroa Family Health Gate 3 at Tokoroa Hospital on Maraetai Rd.

Hamilton parks make awards finals

Hamilton’s Korikori Sports Park and Magical Bridge Playground are finalists for the New Zealand Parks Awards. The awards, hosted by Recreation Aotearoa at the end of May in Christchurch, celebrate outstanding places, spaces, and people around the country. Korikori Sports Park is a finalist in the Active Park/Sportsground category and The Magical Bridge Playground is a finalist in the Playspace of the Year over $500,000 category.

Gala evening for kākāpō cause

Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari is hosting a gala auction and dinner to raise funds to further support the current habitat trial for kākāpō. The event will be held on June 5 from 6pm at Sir Don Rowlands Centre, Mighty River Domain, Lake Karapiro. Tickets are available online via events.humanitix.com/mauri-of-the-maunga.

Te Awamutu pools popular

Waipā District Council says the Te Awamutu Events Centre and Perry Aquatic Centre has had a 9.3 per cent increase in visitors so far this year. That’s an extra 16,436 visitors taking the plunge.

Dirty Dog Challenge

The annual Dirty Dog Challenge will take place on Saturday, July 27. The obstacle course has two options, 2.5km or 6km, and is the same track as for the Tough Guy/Gal Challenge. There will be two time slots, 10.30am and 1.30pm. Spots are limited and registrations can be made online at https://ow.ly/XABV50RGp4g.

Pauanui Plantathon

In collaboration with Thames-Coromandel District Council and Coastcare Waikato, Pauanui Dune Protection Society is hosting its third annual plantathon and is asking people to get involved. Tomorrow, May 17, volunteers are meeting at 10am at the Mountain Vista parking area and later move up to the air sock parking area at the end of the airstrip. The dunes adjacent to Jacksons Claim will be planted. On Saturday, May 18, planting starts at 9.30am at the surf club to plant the upper dune area adjacent to Claxton Ave and then moves to Royal Billy Point.

Marokopa schoolhouse demolition

The old Marokopa schoolhouse is going to be demolished. Waitomo District Council said the schoolhouse had become unusable as it is unsafe and there have been numerous break-ins and vandalism incidents over the past year. The council has started the tender process for the demolition.







