St Patrick’s School Te Awamutu to receive new hall after five years

Dean Taylor
By
Editor·Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read
Chow Hill Architects' rendering of St Patrick's School's multi-purpose building showing the location and relationship to the school's administration and St Patrick's Church.

When work started on a new hall for Te Awamutu’s St Patrick’s School and parish in late August it was a little under five years after the previous hall on Rewi St had been demolished.

The 70-year-old hall had reached the end of its life without significant investment, so the decision was made to clear the site in favour of a new multi-purpose space closer to the church and school.

It was also anticipated that work would start within two years.

That didn’t happen and a significant number of St Patrick’s students have never known the school to have a hall.

The school hasn’t been able to stage its regular biennial productions or other school events such as art exhibitions or gymnastics training, and has had to use its largest classroom or the church for assemblies, prizegiving and school photos.

Principal Aimee McMillan said this had been difficult for the school and cramming 256 students and staff into a three-classroom open block hasn’t been ideal, so everyone was looking forward to the new multi-purpose building next year.

The new building is being built beside the school’s administration block with the entrance from Alexandra St.

As a state-integrated Catholic school, the hall has been funded by the Hamilton Catholic Diocese, plus the school will receive increased funding from the Ministry of Education for building maintenance and upkeep.

The land was gifted to the school by the church.

St Patrick's School students hone football skills during morning break in front of the construction site for the new hall. Photo / Dean Taylor
St Patrick's School students hone football skills during morning break in front of the construction site for the new hall. Photo / Dean Taylor

Chow Hill Architects designed the multi-purpose building, with input from school management and the church.

McMillan said the goal was for it to benefit the school, church, parish and community.

She said it would provide an overflow venue for large masses, with the aim of live-streaming the service, as well as a venue following funerals or other church events.

Ultimately it will also be available for public hire.

Construction is being undertaken by Livingstone Building, with Rubix as production management.

The building is on track to be completed and opened at the end of February 2025.

McMillan said a big part of school life has been missing for five years and having the new multi-purpose building will make it complete again.

Save

