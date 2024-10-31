Chow Hill Architects' rendering of St Patrick's School's multi-purpose building showing the location and relationship to the school's administration and St Patrick's Church.

When work started on a new hall for Te Awamutu’s St Patrick’s School and parish in late August it was a little under five years after the previous hall on Rewi St had been demolished.

The 70-year-old hall had reached the end of its life without significant investment, so the decision was made to clear the site in favour of a new multi-purpose space closer to the church and school.

It was also anticipated that work would start within two years.

That didn’t happen and a significant number of St Patrick’s students have never known the school to have a hall.

The school hasn’t been able to stage its regular biennial productions or other school events such as art exhibitions or gymnastics training, and has had to use its largest classroom or the church for assemblies, prizegiving and school photos.