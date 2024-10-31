Advertisement
Armistice Day 2024: Te Awamutu to mark 106 years since WWI with wreath-laying

Waikato Herald
The Te Awamutu Armistice Day service takes place on November 11. Photo / Dean Taylor

On the 11th hour, on the 11th day of the 11th month we will remember them – next Monday is Armistice Day 2024.

Armistice is an agreement made by opposing sides in a war to stop fighting, also known as a truce or ceasefire.

Te Awamutu will commemorate 106 years since the armistice was signed to bring an end to World War I, with a wreath-laying service at Te Awamutu’s cenotaph, Anzac Green, at 11am.

Almost 100,000 New Zealanders served in overseas units during WWI, which lasted from July 28, 1914, to November 11, 1918.

Of those who served, 18,058 died and 41,317 were injured.

Ex-army band member Doug Rose will sound The Last Post as the flag is lowered.

Waipā District Mayor Susan O’Regan will read the dedication before the ode.

“They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old: age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning. We will remember them.”

Everyone is welcome. If you wish to lay a wreath, please collectively place the wreath after the service.

WWI remembrance crosses will be on Anzac Green from November 8.

There will also be a service held at Pukeatua War Memorial Church on Sunday at 11am.

