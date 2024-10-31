The Te Awamutu Armistice Day service takes place on November 11. Photo / Dean Taylor

On the 11th hour, on the 11th day of the 11th month we will remember them – next Monday is Armistice Day 2024.

Armistice is an agreement made by opposing sides in a war to stop fighting, also known as a truce or ceasefire.

Te Awamutu will commemorate 106 years since the armistice was signed to bring an end to World War I, with a wreath-laying service at Te Awamutu’s cenotaph, Anzac Green, at 11am.

Almost 100,000 New Zealanders served in overseas units during WWI, which lasted from July 28, 1914, to November 11, 1918.

Of those who served, 18,058 died and 41,317 were injured.