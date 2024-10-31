NZ Police Waikato West area prevention manager David Hall said the bylaw was a valuable tool that helped police manage alcohol-related harm, crime or disorder in public places across the Waikato District.
“The bylaw gives Police the tools to deal with anti-social behaviour. It’s about creating a public environment that is safe for everyone to use.”
In addition to an online survey seeking feedback on the changes, paper forms will be available at the council’s offices and libraries.
Church said the council also wanted to know if there are any other new alcohol ban areas it should consider adding.
“This is your chance to participate in the bylaw review process and tell us your thoughts,” Church said.
“Feedback gathered through this engagement helps the council to understand community sentiment before we kick off formal consultation on the proposed changes to the Bylaw in 2025.”
Waikato District Council’s current Alcohol Control Bylaw was adopted in 2020. Under the Local Government Act 2002, the council is required to review the bylaw within five years.
Formal consultation on the proposed changes to the Alcohol Control Bylaw will happen in mid-2025.
The Alcohol Control Bylaw does not apply to private property or premises that have a licence to sell or supply alcohol.