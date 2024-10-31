“This is an opportunity for our community to look at the changes being considered and share their feedback and ideas,” Church said.

Church said the council have been collaborating with police as part of our Alcohol Control Bylaw review to identify areas of concern across the district.

The council’s statement said aside from the 722 alcohol-related incidents recorded over a three-year period, there were “many other incidents” not captured in police data.

NZ Police Waikato West area prevention manager David Hall said the bylaw was a valuable tool that helped police manage alcohol-related harm, crime or disorder in public places across the Waikato District.

“The bylaw gives Police the tools to deal with anti-social behaviour. It’s about creating a public environment that is safe for everyone to use.”

In addition to an online survey seeking feedback on the changes, paper forms will be available at the council’s offices and libraries.

Church said the council also wanted to know if there are any other new alcohol ban areas it should consider adding.

Waikato District Council is proposing wider and longer alcohol bans for Raglan.

“This is your chance to participate in the bylaw review process and tell us your thoughts,” Church said.

“Feedback gathered through this engagement helps the council to understand community sentiment before we kick off formal consultation on the proposed changes to the Bylaw in 2025.”

Waikato District Council’s current Alcohol Control Bylaw was adopted in 2020. Under the Local Government Act 2002, the council is required to review the bylaw within five years.

Formal consultation on the proposed changes to the Alcohol Control Bylaw will happen in mid-2025.

The Alcohol Control Bylaw does not apply to private property or premises that have a licence to sell or supply alcohol.

Waikato District Council is considering changes to alcohol bans in Raglan, Huntly, Tuakau, Pōkeno Mercer and Taupiri.

Alcohol ban changes being considered:

Raglan:

Extending the seasonal alcohol ban period for Raglan district to February 10 each year. The current ban is in place from December 23 to January 6.

Expanding the permanent alcohol ban area in Raglan town.

Huntly and Tuakau:

Changing the alcohol ban times in parks, reserves, and esplanades from 9pm until 9am seven days a week, to 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Expanding the permanent alcohol ban area to include all residential areas.

Pōkeno:

Expanding the permanent alcohol ban area to include all residential and industrial areas.

Changing the alcohol ban times in parks, reserves, and esplanades from 9pm until 9am seven days a week, to 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Mercer:

Introducing a new alcohol ban area in Mercer that includes the boat ramp and service centre areas.

Taupiri:

Expanding the permanent alcohol ban area to include the boat ramp/parking area on Great South Road adjacent to Taupiri mountain.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.