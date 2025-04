A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said crews were called about 9.55am.

Emergency services are at an incident on State Highway 29 involving a truck carrying chlorine in the Lower Kaimai area.

“We are still assessing the scene.”

A police spokesperson told the Waikato Herald a truck had broken down on the Kaimais.