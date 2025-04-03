The scholarship has gone towards the $8000 fees with Ricco paying the $3000 balance.

He said his mum Elaine spotted the scholarship opportunity. Even though the application process wasn’t easy for him, he encouraged anyone who wants to study to apply.

“It’s a big help for your fees. To anyone who is applying, I would say use all your resources. If you have experience put that in. Show that you are worthy. You have to sell yourself. Get good references.”

Ricco received a reference from Tokoroa High School Gateway and Trades co-ordinator Dianne Collins who said he has a “wonderful hands-on aptitude” and a quiet but engaged personality.

Personal referee Raiven Trainor said Ricco had shown a consistent interest in vehicles and had an impressive work ethic, consistently putting in effort to achieve his goals.

Ricco already has a big goal for the future: Opening his own engineering workshop. However, the next step would be an apprenticeship.

“I want to get this pre-trade ticket so I can go to Australia to look for an apprenticeship. My auntie lives over there on the Gold Coast. I’ve never travelled overseas before so it’s a big step.

“DM Automotive services light vehicles. I’d like to start an apprenticeship working on light vehicles and then get on to diesel vehicles like trucks and tractors.”

Swift scholarships are only available to South Waikato District residents.

Launched in 2023, the $50,000 scholarship scheme helps locals of all ages with their tertiary education at a university, polytechnic or whare wananga.

The programme was not only for school leavers, Swift said, as they also endorsed “whole of life” education and welcomed applicants who are in employment looking to upskill, applicants who are looking to reintegrate into the job market or applicants looking for employment in another industry sector, by upskilling.

To find out more visit https://www.swift.org.nz/scholarship-scheme/.