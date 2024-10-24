Deron Sharma, Infrastructure Development Manager Community Growth at Waikato District Council, Rodger Gallagher Chairperson at Raglan Old School Arts Centre, and Susanne Giessen-Prinz. Photo / Waikato District Council

Raglan Old School Arts Centre has become more accessible thanks to a funding boost from Waikato District Council.

The council allocated $32,489 from its $7.88 million Better Off Funding to the project which saw an accessibility lift built and installed at the centre.

The project has been in the works since 2016, however, the contract for the lift was only signed in May 2023, with the final inspection being carried out three months ago.

Raglan Old School Arts Centre chairman Rodger Gallagher said the team had always planned to install a lift so the whole community could enjoy it, but they couldn’t complete the project all at once.

Apart from the Better Off Funding, the Raglan Community Arts Council also received grants from Trust Waikato and fundraised, with one local woman donating $10,000 towards the cost of the lift.