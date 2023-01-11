A list of projects for Hamilton is currently being developed for consideration by the council next month. Photo / Tom Rowland

A list of projects for Hamilton is currently being developed for consideration by the council next month. Photo / Tom Rowland

Waipā District, Waikato District and Hamilton City Council have all secured the first tranche of the Government’s Better Off funding to use for local community projects.

In the first tranche of funding, Waipā will receive $5.24 million, Waikato District $7m and Hamilton $14.6m.

The $2 billion fund has been developed as part of Three Waters reform to help councils pay for projects that build resilience to climate change, infrastructure and housing projects or community wellbeing projects.

Hamilton doesn’t have a shortlist of specific projects to receive the funding yet. However, the council instructed the chief executive to report back with a recommended funding plan next month.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate says the council’s focus is to get the most value out of the new investment for ratepayers.

“This funding offers $14.6 million so we can bring forward important projects earlier or consider new projects which benefit our city, without these costs coming from our rates income,” Southgate says.

“It’s important we get the best long-term value from this funding we can, so there’ll be a very thorough process to nominate and evaluate potential projects.”

Hamilton’s total share of the fund is $58.61m, of which the $14.6m is available this year, while the balance will be available from July 1 next year.

Waipā District has already released its shortlist of projects last year. The $5.24m will be used for the New Zealand Land Wars museum Te Ara Wai Discovery Centre, a resource recovery centre, Lake Ngā Roto management plan, CCTV cameras, a Te Awamutu-Ngā Roto-Pirongia cycleway connection and a feasibility study for a new Cambridge library.

Waipā's first tranche of funding will also be used for a feasibility study for a new library in Cambridge. Photo / Dean Taylor

Waipā’s second tranche of funding is $15.73m, but applications for this have yet to open. Also, the council has yet to decide whether or not it will be involved in the second funding round.

Waipā District Council is part of the local government action group Communities for Local Democracy (C4LD) and says it will continue to strongly oppose the reforms, despite having applied for the first tranche of funding.

Meanwhile, Waikato District Council shortlisted 20 projects to receive funding after engaging with its community.

The $7m will be used for a Whaingaroa (Raglan) Wharf western walkway, a Taupiri community shared pathway, Te Paina (Mercer Domain) restoration, restoring Mauri to Davies Park (Huntly), a district-wide CCTV safer communities project and a Whatawhata playground.

A part of Waikato District's $7 million will be used for Te Paina's (Mercer Domain) restoration, pest eradication and waters programme. Photo / Haydn Solomon, Crystal Keretene

Other projects receiving a part of the funding are the Te Kowhai Structure Plan, a feasibility study for a Waerenga Community Hub, the Naike wellness hub, Te Paina pest eradication, Kimihia Lakes irrigation and picnic site, Whatawhata Country Tennis Club upgrades and the Te Paina Waters Programme.

The Waka Energy Resources and Papakāinga project, the Te Kauwhata Community Transport Service electric car project, Te Akau South Kaitiaki, an accessibility lift at Raglan Old School Arts Centre, Community Heartsaver Defibrillators, Te Ao Moana Whaingaroa and the Raglan Bowling Club irrigation upgrade will also receive funding.

In the second tranche of funding, Waikato District has been allocated $23m, but applications for this have yet to open.

The legislation to form the controversial four water services entities to take over management of water, wastewater and stormwater services was passed by the Government last month and is now law.

The new water services entities will manage water services from July next year, with councils responsible for these activities until then.