The Russian Foreign Ministry said the move was in response to the politically motivated sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities introduced by the New Zealand government.
Several mayors are on the list, including New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holden, Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith, Nelson Mayor Nick Smith, Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate, Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise and Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau.
“Everything about President Putin is an antithesis of that I have whether they be for democracy, human rights, for free speech and the respect for other countries’ borders.”
The Russian Foreign Ministry said, “Considering Wellington does not intend to renounce its anti-Russia policy and continues to approve new sanctions, the work to update the Russian stop list will be continued.”
Last month, the government announced a new tranche of sanctions against 28 individuals and 14 entities providing military and strategic support for Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters said: “Russia is directly supported by its military-industrial complex in its illegal aggression against Ukraine, attacking its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
“New Zealand condemns all entities and individuals providing this military support,” Peters said.
“As part of this new tranche of sanctions, New Zealand is targeting individuals and entities who are involved with the transfer of weaponry from the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea or North Korea] into Russia, for use against Ukraine, as well as Iranian actors involved in the provision of military assistance to Russia.”
Peters said the transfer of Iranian drones to Russia facilitates its illegal war in Ukraine.
“These sanctions also target those facilitating the forced relocation of Ukrainian children to Russia and Russian-occupied Ukraine.
“In continuing to facilitate the deportation of Ukrainian children, Russia is seeking to advance its objectives in invading Ukraine, including efforts to undermine Ukraine’s identity as a sovereign country.”
In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova on allegations they facilitated the forced deportation of thousands of children from Ukraine to Russia.
With this announcement, New Zealand has imposed sanctions on more than 1,700 individuals and entities since the Russia Sanctions Act entered into force in March 2022, along with a range of trade measures.
The latest New Zealanders banned from Russia:
Centre for Defence and Security Studies Professor John Battersby
NZDF mission to the UK to train Armed Forces of Ukraine contingents Major Matt Blake
36th Parallel Assessment Chief Executive Paul Buchanan