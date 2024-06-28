“I wouldn’t spend a dollar supporting the Russian state while they are invading a sovereign territory and nor should anybody.”

Southgate said she found the news “perplexing and confusing” and “won’t be giving it a moment’s more thought”.

Sociologist and Herald columnist Jarrod Gilbert said he doesn't care that was one of the 36 New Zealanders who was targeted by Russian sanctions. Photo / George Heard

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith said the travel ban came as a surprise but he wears it as a “badge of honour”.

“I suspect it’s a bit of a tit of tat,” he said.

“Everything about President Putin is an antithesis of that I have whether they be for democracy, human rights, for free speech and the respect for other countries’ borders.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry said, “Considering Wellington does not intend to renounce its anti-Russia policy and continues to approve new sanctions, the work to update the Russian stop list will be continued.”

In March 2022, then Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta released a list of Russian government officials and others who were banned from entering New Zealand.

Last month, the government announced a new tranche of sanctions against 28 individuals and 14 entities providing military and strategic support for Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters said: “Russia is directly supported by its military-industrial complex in its illegal aggression against Ukraine, attacking its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“New Zealand condemns all entities and individuals providing this military support,” Peters said.

“As part of this new tranche of sanctions, New Zealand is targeting individuals and entities who are involved with the transfer of weaponry from the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea or North Korea] into Russia, for use against Ukraine, as well as Iranian actors involved in the provision of military assistance to Russia.”

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate said she found being sanctioned by Russia "perplexing and confusing." Photo / Supplied

Peters said the transfer of Iranian drones to Russia facilitates its illegal war in Ukraine.

“These sanctions also target those facilitating the forced relocation of Ukrainian children to Russia and Russian-occupied Ukraine.

“In continuing to facilitate the deportation of Ukrainian children, Russia is seeking to advance its objectives in invading Ukraine, including efforts to undermine Ukraine’s identity as a sovereign country.”

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova on allegations they facilitated the forced deportation of thousands of children from Ukraine to Russia.

With this announcement, New Zealand has imposed sanctions on more than 1,700 individuals and entities since the Russia Sanctions Act entered into force in March 2022, along with a range of trade measures.

The latest New Zealanders banned from Russia:

Centre for Defence and Security Studies Professor John Battersby

NZDF mission to the UK to train Armed Forces of Ukraine contingents Major Matt Blake

36th Parallel Assessment Chief Executive Paul Buchanan

RNZ Journalist Charlotte Cook

RNZ Producer Michael Cropp

RNZ Reporter Rachel Heyler Donaldron

Ministry of Defence Defence Policy Department Director Bronwyn Evans-Kent

Stuff Reporter Charlie Gates

University of Canterbury Sociologist Jarrod Gilbert

Stuff Reporter James Halpin

NZDF mission to the UK to train Armed Forces of Ukraine contingents, Major Tony Harris

New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holden

NZDF mission to the UK to train Armed Forces of Ukraine contingents Major Thomas Kelly

Blogger Peter Macky

Deputy Secretary of Defence, Capability Delivery Sarah Minson

New Zealand Herald Photo Journalist Tom Mutch

RNZ Journalist Russell Palmer

RNZ Political Editor Jane Patterson

Ministry of Defence International Branch Head Kathleen Pearce

The Post Journalist Tom Pullar

Victoria University of Wellington Professor Jane Patterson

New Zealand Army Colonel Duncan George Roy

New Zealand Herald Journalist John Roughan

RNZ Reporter Katie Scotcher

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate

NZDF unit on a mission to the UK to train Armed Forces of Ukraine contingents, Major Josh Sullivan

Ministry of Defence Chief People Advisor Melissa Thorn

Mahi for Ukraine spokesperson Kate Turska

Ministry of Defence International Department Director Sophie Vickers

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise

Ministry of Defence Assistant Secretary Acquisition Huntley Wright

Ministry of Defence Strategy Management and Assessment Deputy Secretary Anton Youngman