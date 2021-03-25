Rush hour emergency: Death on tracks causes major disruptions to Auckland trains

The discovery of a dead person on tracks has caused all trains across Auckland to be delayed or cancelled ahead of morning rush hour.

There is widespread disruption across the city's rail network this morning after police revealed a sudden death incident in Manukau overnight.

Police said shortly before midnight, a person was found dead on train tracks near Wiri Station Rd.

An investigation was now under way to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

No further information is available at this stage.

UPDATE 1 - 6:30AM



Trains across the network are delayed or cancelled due to an emergency services incident. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/OGsQkdSKuO — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) March 25, 2021

Commuters were notified of the widespread delay at 6.30am.

Auckland Transport said trains on the southern line between Otahuhu and Pukekohe were cancelled and would run every 20 minutes between Britomart and Otahuhu.

On the eastern line trains were cancelled between Otahuhu and Manukau and at 20 minute intervals between Britomart and Otahuhu.

Commuters using trains on the Onehunga and western lines could expect delays and cancellations.

A spokesperson said it would take a while to resume a normal timetable.

Meanwhile, motorists are facing a troubled run into the city this morning after a crash blocked a lane on the Southern Motorway after the Panama Rd overbridge.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 6:55AM

A crash is blocking the right lane citybound after Panama Rd overbridge. Expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/DRe13aaajT — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 25, 2021

Commuters are also being told if they are planning to travel south from the city this morning to expect major delays after a truck crashed in fog at Meremere closing both southbound lanes.