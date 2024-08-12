Coast and Country’s Catherine Fry catches up with Ambassador for the Rural Support Trust, Matt Chisholm, about his role in the Trust’s Time Out Tour.
The Rural Support Trust’s Time Out Tour is in its third year.
The tour visits rural communities around New Zealand, with TV presenter turned farmer Matt Chisholm as the speaker, sharing his own mental health story with rawness, honesty and emotion.
“Matt’s love for the country, coupled with a passion for helping others be proactive about their wellbeing, made him a great fit as the inaugural Ambassador for the Rural Support Trust,” trust general manager Maria Shanks said.
“By sharing his story and the tools and techniques that have helped him he helps rural communities normalise the conversation around mental wellbeing and build the connections and networks needed to look after ourselves and each other.”