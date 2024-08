Matt Chisholm. Photo / Charlotte Hedley

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with rural mental health advocate, Matt Chisholm, to find out more about his new book The Road to Chatto Creek.

On with the show:

Richard McIntyre:

Federated Farmers dairy chairman (and Manawatū farmer) says rural New Zealand got some great news on immigration and the urgent workforce needs farmers are facing.