Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Pastures Past: Sheep worm remedies and treatments in the 1890s

Kem Ormond
By
Features writer·The Country·
5 mins to read

In 1891, a Canterbury farmer wrote to the Waipawa Mail, suggesting turpentine was "the best-known cure" for sheep worms. Photo / Bevan Conley.

In 1891, a Canterbury farmer wrote to the Waipawa Mail, suggesting turpentine was "the best-known cure" for sheep worms. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Kem Ormond takes a look at the world of farming back in the day.

Worms in sheep.

They were a problem in the late 1800s, and we are still battling with them now.

Worms, also known as internal parasites, are a significant health concern in sheep farming. They can affect

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country