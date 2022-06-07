Matt Chisholm. Photo / Charlotte Hedley

TV presenter turned sheep and beef farmer Matt Chisholm has signed on as the inaugural Ambassador for Rural Support Trust.

He will kick off his ambassadorship role with a nationwide "Time out Tour" talking to rural communities on the topic of mental wellness and resilience.

The opportunity came about after Chisholm spoke at an event the Trust hosted in New Plymouth in 2020, he told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

"I told my story for the first time and something about it just seemed to work. I don't know whether it was the raw emotion or ... the high school student humour but it ...resonated with people."

Taranaki Rural Support Trust Chairman Mike Green agreed and was so impressed he encouraged Chisholm to take on the ambassador role.

"We've partnered with him because we feel strongly he has an important message to share with rural people, to give hope that there is a way through whatever difficulties individuals and families may be facing," Green said in a statement.

This year's tour will be the first of three Chisholm will front annually in partnership with Rural Support Trust, he said.

"I'm just telling my story really - how pressure can build up if you don't ask for help - how things can get on top of us and how we can bloody-well crack."

Chisholm's own battles with mental health have been documented in Imposter, a book he published last year, and documentaries Like a Man and Man Enough, both supported by the Mental Health Foundation.

"There is a way through it and life can get a whole lot better when you put your hand up, ask for help and work through your issues like I've done," he said.

Chisholm was "very passionate about rural New Zealand," and "pretty excited" about the role, as he reckoned he was "a good fit" with Rural Support Trust.

"They do a lot of great work behind closed doors and I guess if I can help increase their profile and help people ... then that sounds like a good thing to do."

Chisholm will visit rural halls on the Rural Support Trust's Time Out Tour, starting in Southland on June 16 at the Otautau Sports Complex, then to Stewart Island on June 17.

He was eager to get started.

"I'm looking forward to getting down to Otautau ... and kicking things off. We've been talking about this for a good number of months now. It'll be just great to get out there and meet with people."

Despite his enthusiasm, Chisholm still felt like "a bit of a fraud" talking about himself, but he knew a bit of personal discomfort was worth it for the results.

"I know that it helps people. I know that it's good for people.

"I know that off the back of it people put their hand up and they go to the doctor or they go to the counsellor, they call their mates down the road ... and just start connecting again and talking about the pressures they're under."

Listen below:

Chisholm had his fair share of pressures on his 29-hectare block at Chatto Creek in Central Otago and admitted he could be a bit hard on himself sometimes.

"I can have some pretty bloody sour conversations with myself ... quite seriously, I can get myself into a real spin within about five minutes."

Talking to a mate always helped when he felt this way.

"They remind me that I'm actually an alright sort of a bugger and I do deserve to be here and I'm doing some good and I'm making a contribution.

"I'm getting a bit emotional just talking about this ... we've got to get out of our own heads a lot of the time and connect with our cobbers ... and just remind ourselves that we're OK.

"We're all under certain pressure but life is so much better when we're sharing and when we're connecting.

"That's what this is all about - looking out for each other."

Find out more about the Time Out Tour on the Rural Support Trust website.

Also in today's interview: Chisholm talked about life on the farm at Chatto Creek

Where to get help:

Rural Support Trust: 0800 787 254

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633

Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.