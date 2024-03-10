Timbersports’ Jack Jordan stole the show at the Ford New Zealand Rural Sports Awards, winning the Supreme New Zealand Rural Sportsperson and the New Zealand Rural Sportsman titles - for the second consecutive year.
More than 430 rural sports athletes, administrators, and food and fibre sector representatives attended the awards ceremony, held at the Awapuni Racing Centre on Friday.
Jordan was recognised for his victories in timbersports, notably the Stihl World Champions Trophy 2023, where he secured a world record in the process and other achievements throughout the year.
“Jack’s accomplishments are a true reflection of the values of dedication, perseverance, and sportsmanship that are the bedrock of rural New Zealand,” Simon Rutherford, managing director of Ford Motor Company of New Zealand Limited, said.
“The winners, each excelling in their respective categories, are a testament to the wide range of sporting disciplines and the depth of talent within the rural sports community.”
Other winners included Anne Paterson, who was honoured with the New Zealand Rural Sportswoman of the Year Award, and Clay Harris, who was named Young New Zealand Rural Sportsperson of the Year.
The gala dinner also recognised the unwavering commitment of individuals such as Grant Calder, winner of the Rural Sportsperson with a Disability award.
Guests at the event included Olympic swimmer Lewis Clareburt, Olympic rower Joseph Sullivan and All Blacks mental skills coach Gilbert Enoka.
New Zealand Rural Sports Awards 2024 winners
Supreme New Zealand Rural Sportsperson Award and the New Zealand Rural Sportsman of the Year Award
Jack Jordan of Taumarunui – Timbersports
New Zealand Rural Sportswoman of the Year Award
Anne Paterson, an expat from Blackbutt, Queensland – Timbersports
Rural Sportsperson with a Disability
Grant Calder – Sheepdog trials
Young New Zealand Rural Sportsperson of the Year Award
Clay Harris from Mokauiti in the King Country – Shearing Sports
Outstanding Contribution to New Zealand Rural Sports Award
Nigel Armstrong of Christchurch – Harness racing
Bronwyn Troon of Taihape – Gumboot throwing
Erana Stevens-Tulip of Te Kuiti – Shearing
Lifetime Legacy Award
Pat Hellier from Kamo but living in Papamoa – Highland Games
Wayne Newdick from Taumarunui – Fencing
The Sir Brian Lochore Memorial Award for Outstanding Sportsperson from a Rural Background
Zoe Hobbs, Ngāruahine, the first woman in Oceania to run sub-11 seconds for the 100m, was born and raised in Stratford and New Plymouth.