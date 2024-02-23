Rural Sportsman of the Year finalists Bob Mehrtens (left), Jack Jordan, and Neil Evens. Photo of Jack Jordan by Mihai Stetcu

The finalists for the 2024 Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Sports Awards have been announced.

There are five categories this year, Rural Sportsman of the Year, Rural Sportswoman of the Year, Young New Zealand Rural Sportsperson of the Year, Outstanding Contribution to New Zealand Rural Sports Award and the Lifetime Legacy Award.

The awards are to take place at the Awapuni Racing Centre on Friday, March 8 during the weekend of the Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games.

Before that gala event takes place, you can get to know the finalists a little better below.

Here are the finalists for New Zealand Rural Sportsman of the Year.

New Zealand Rural Sportsman of the Year

Bob Mehrtens - ploughing

Bob Mehrtens in action at the East Otago ploughing contest.

Bob Mehrtens, from Timaru, is a seasoned competitor with impressive accolades and at 69 years old, he’s amassed his fair share, showing off his skills in the field.

Among his achievements is his fourth-place finish in Reversible Ploughing at the World Ploughing Contest in Latvia.

Domestically, Mehrtens clinched first place in reversible ploughing at the NZ National Ploughing Championships and came out on top in seven South Island ploughing events.

He’s proudly represented New Zealand at 14 World Ploughing Contests, making notable appearances in Ireland, Kenya, and Germany.

Mehrtens’ dedication to the sport spans decades, having competed since 1969 and taken part in 45 NZ National Ploughing Championships.

Looking to the future, Mehrtens has set his sights on clinching the ultimate title: winning the World Ploughing Contest.

In his later years, he’s keen to transition to coaching, passing on his knowledge and experience to the next generation.

Beyond the furrows of the field, Mehrtens finds fulfilment in family, with seven grandsons who mean the world to him.

Active in his community, he loves engaging in public speaking about ploughing, contributes to the South Canterbury Traction Engine and Transport Museum, and enjoys giving kids rides in his miniature truck at local events.

A life member of the New Zealand Ploughing Association and a member of the Timaru Ploughing Association, Mehrtens’ commitment to his sport and community is unwavering.

Jack Jordan - timbersports

Jack Jordan, seen here celebrating his World Trophy win in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Photo / Mihai Stetcu

Jack Jordan, from Taumarunui, is a dynamic force in the world of wood chopping. At 27, his list of achievements is nothing short of remarkable.

His crowning moment came at the Stihl Timbersports World Trophy in 2023, where he emerged as the champion, shattering the world record.

Jordan also clinched the world title in the Underhand 15-inch Chop event, outperforming competitors from 13 countries.

Last year, he won this award alongside the title of Supreme Rural Sportsperson of the Year at the NZ Rural Sports Awards.

His journey to victory was arduous, navigating through knockout rounds with precision and skill.

Jordan’s achievements reflect the pinnacle of excellence in this global arena, with numerous world titles under his belt.

Looking ahead, Jordan’s ambitions remain lofty, aiming to reclaim the 375mm World Title Underhand Championship at the Sydney Royal Easter Show and defend his World Trophy in 2024.

Additionally, he seeks to secure victory in the New Zealand Stihl Title and the Individual World Championship, showcasing his unwavering determination and commitment to excellence.

Beyond the realm of wood chopping, Jordan leads a multifaceted life.

An avid hunter, he indulges in pig hunting and stalking stags. His athletic prowess extends beyond wood chopping, as evidenced by his rugby career with the Taranaki Bulls and participation in the Chiefs Training Camp.

Jordan also manages a sizable sheep and beef farm, balancing his passion for competition with his responsibilities as a farmer.

Neil Evans - sheepdog trials

Sheepdog trial stalwart Neil Evans.

From Omihi in North Canterbury, Neil Evans is a stalwart in sheepdog trials, boasting a lifelong dedication to the sport.

At 65 years old, he leaves an indelible mark with his impressive achievements.

Throughout the 2023 season, he showcased his skills, qualifying an impressive array of dogs for prestigious championships across New Zealand.

Notably, Evans managed to qualify one huntaway and four heading dogs for the North Island Championships, an accomplishment requiring a high level of consistency and expertise.

His prowess was on full display at the South Island and New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Championships held in Warepa, Otago, where he clinched titles and made significant run-offs with multiple dogs.

Evans’ dog Tess, in particular, stood out with remarkable performances, securing titles in both Long Head and Short Head and Yard events.

Evans also captained the New Zealand test team in the Wayleggo Cup, leading them to victory over Australia.

Beyond his achievements in sheepdog trials, Evans is deeply involved in his community, contributing his leadership and organisational skills to various endeavours.

He serves in leadership roles for organisations such as the Ohoka Young Farmers and Glenmark Scouts, demonstrating his commitment to fostering community engagement and development.

Evans’ involvement in rugby and agricultural shows also highlights his diverse interests and contributions beyond his sport.

Looking ahead, Evans remains committed to competing at the highest level and nurturing the next generation of competitors and shepherds.