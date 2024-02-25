Young New Zealand Rural Sportsperson of the Year finalists are from the fields of shearing and harness racing.

The finalists for the 2024 Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Sports Awards have been announced.

There are five categories this year, Rural Sportsman of the Year, Rural Sportswoman of the Year, Young New Zealand Rural Sportsperson of the Year, Outstanding Contribution to New Zealand Rural Sports Award and the Lifetime Legacy Award.

The awards are to take place at the Awapuni Racing Centre on Friday, March 8 during the weekend of the Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games.

Before that gala event takes place, you can get to know the finalists a little better below.

Here are the finalists for Young New Zealand Rural Sportsperson of the Year.

Young NZ Rural Sportsperson of the Year

Clay Harris - shearing

Clay Harris, 21, from Mokauiti in the King Country, has an impressive track record of success.

In the 2022-2023 shearing sports season, Harris competed in 13 finals and emerged victorious in 10—an extraordinary feat that highlights his exceptional shearing prowess.

Notably, he secured four consecutive wins at prestigious events, including the Otago Shears, Southern Shears, Golden Shears, and New Zealand Shears an achievement rarely witnessed in the sport’s history.

His dominance extended internationally, clinching victories in the UK and achieving commendable results in Australia.

Throughout his career, Harris has consistently faced off against the top up-and-coming shearers, showcasing his ability to thrive in highly competitive environments.

Events such as the Golden Shears, revered as the pinnacle for senior-class shearers globally, serve as platforms for Harris to demonstrate his talent and determination.

Harris’s journey in shearing sports began as a junior competitor in 2019, gradually ascending through the ranks with notable victories in the junior and intermediate classes.

His consistent success and dedication to his craft have positioned him as one of the sport’s most promising talents.

With aspirations of joining the ranks of open-class shearers, Harris harbours ambitions of setting a world record and, outside of shearing, is an avid hunter.

Wilson House - harness racing

Wilson House, 19, from Christchurch and formerly Manawatū, is hailed as one of New Zealand’s most promising talents in harness racing.

His performance at Manawatū in December 2023—securing five wins from six races—highlighted his remarkable skill despite his youth.

With 54 wins since 2021, Wilson’s trajectory promises greatness.

Week after week, he faces top-notch competition, excelling against both novices and seasoned drivers on tracks from Auckland’s Alexandra Park to Invercargill’s Ascot Park.

Wison’s success speaks volumes about his ability to thrive in a fiercely competitive environment.

He has established himself as a driver of immense potential in three short years, embodying a passion for horses on and off the track.

He has an unwavering commitment to racing and aims to continually improve and reach the pinnacle of his sport.

Outside of harness racing, Wilson enjoys playing guitar—a passion since childhood.

He represents the future of harness racing—a young, dedicated athlete deserving of recognition and support.