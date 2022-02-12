Shaun Johnson has teamed up with some other sports stars in the new venture. Photo / File

Kiwis and Warriors rugby league legend Shaun Johnson looks to be entering the lucrative RTD drinks market.

Johnson, who was re-signed by the Auckland-based NRL franchise after a spell in Australia with the Cronulla Sharks, is involved in new pre-mix drinks company Awn.

The 31-year-old made a cryptic post to social media this week, showing a green can of drink, with a message, "All we'll say is Tuesday".

He then changed his profile pic on Instagram, where he has 315,000 followers, to an image related to the company.

Johnson is a shareholder of Awn By The Brothers Limited, which was incorporated in August, along with several other sports stars, including former All Black Steve Luatua and basketballers Reuben Te Rangi, Josh Bloxham and Jordan Mills.

Dancers Lance Savali and Laurence Kaiwai are also involved and others are understood to have links to the Wellington hospitality scene.

The Herald on Sunday understands that several Kiwi celebrities were sent sample boxes of the low-sugar drinks this week.

Awn's website advertises two vodka and soda 5 per cent alcohol canned drinks, "Berry Banger" and "Lemon Lime & Lessgo". Ten packs were being sold online for $29.99.

The site boasts a "beverage, culture and movement", saying it's "for the day ones, the real ones".

Johnson nor the company returned approaches to comment.

Damian McKenzie presents his RTD, Grins.

All Blacks Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown and former All Black Stephen Donald launched their own RTDs last year, Grins.

The RTDs market is booming with many newcomers clamouring to get a slice of the action, especially after witnessing the success of Pals.

Founded by Nick Marshall, Mathew Croad, Jay and Anna Reeve in October 2019, it has quickly become a favourite of celebrities, influencers and richlisters – and a year after launching landed a major distribution deal in Australia.