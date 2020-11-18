Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Kiwi drinks start-up Pals inks major distribution deal

4 minutes to read

Pals founders Nick Marshall (left) and Mat Croad. Photo / Supplied

Aimee Shaw
By:

Aimee Shaw is a business reporter focusing on retail, small business

A year-old alcoholic drinks start-up has landed a major distribution deal in Australia which will see its number of stockists grow from 800 to almost 2000.

Auckland-based Pals, which launched in October last year, has

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.