One of several trees that fell at the Electrinet Park course during last week's storm. Photo / Pete Tamatea
Poverty Bay
Bottom qualifiers George Brown and Al Jennings remain in the hunt for the coveted Gisborne Motors Barns-Graham Cup men’s pairs title but will face double the challenge for the first time in their 2024 campaign this Saturday.
Brown and Jennings moved into the last eight with a 6 and 5 round 2 cruise past lone soldier Sam Willock, whose partner Marty Reynolds was unavailable last Saturday.
It followed their 18th-hole round 1 win over half of the top qualifiers, Paul Rickard, whose mate Brad Morgan was sidelined after a car-versus-cycle accident.
Brown and Jennings - who won the BG Cup with Jason Low in 2003 - can only play what is in front of them.
This Saturday they can expect the full combo of Roger Murphy and John Williams, who ejected half of the defending champions - John van Helden - and Glen Udall in their round 2 clash played on Sunday. Murphy and Williams won 2 and 1.
Four players had to go it alone in Saturday’s matches. All four, perhaps predictably, lost.
Andy Hayward (without Mark Stewart) took Glenn Morley and Gray Clapham to the 18th where Morley shanked his second shot then played a brilliant third out of a troublesome lie to a metre from the hole for victory.
It set up a quarter-final clash with brother Ross Morley and 1996 champion Craig Palmer, who eliminated Pete Graham and Willie Mortleman 4 and 3.
Bill Simpson (without Stephen Francks) took Chris Shaw and Phill Allan to the 17th.
Brent Colbert (without Andy Putnam) was trounced 7 and 6 by father and son Bill and Mike Allen - keeping Bill on track for a third BG crown.
Willock (without Marty Reynolds) proved no match for Brown and Jennings.
In the other 2 v 2 clashes, Collin Jeffrey and Chris Taewa knocked out 2017 BG winners Neil Mackie and Paul Mullooly 2 and 1, and Peter Hakiwai and Frank Ball ended the hopes of Stefan Andreassen and Craig Morton, also on the 17th.
The quarter-finals, along with the second round of the Bryan Cup subsidiary and quarter-finals of the BG Plate (non-qualifiers), are on Saturday. Bryan Cup round winners will play their quarter-finals on Sunday.
TUESDAY - Gisborne East Coast Veteran Golfers’ Johnny Jackson Cup net, men: C. Christie 70, R. Wells 70, J. McGregor, J. White 72.
Women: L. Steel 72, K. White 72, V. Kyle 76.
Twos: T. Goldsmith, D. Bush, W. Carpendale, P. Denigan.
SUNDAY - Men’s stableford, division 1: T. Akroyd 39, P. Clayton 37, A. White 36.
Division 2: G. Marchbank 37, L. Pollitt 35, D. Pilitati 33, D. Robertson 33, G. Clapham 33.
Twos: J. Finch, D. Mauheni, N. Whyte.
Approach: N. Whyte.
SATURDAY - Gisborne Motors Barns-Graham Cup men’s pairs, round 2 matchplay: George Brown/Al Jennings def Sam Willock/Marty Reynolds 6 and 5; John Williams/Roger Murphy def John Van Helden/Glen Udall 2 and 1; Chris Shaw/Phil Allan def Bill Simpson/Stephen Francks 2 and 1; Peter Hakiwai/Frank Ball def Stefan Andreassen/Craig Morton 2 and 1; Ross Morley/Craig Palmer def Peter Graham/Willie Mortleman 4 and 3; Glenn Morley/Gray Clapham def Andy Hayward/Mark Stewart 1-up; Collin Jeffrey/Chris Taewa def Neil Mackie/Paul Mullooly 2 and 1; Mike Allen/Bill Allen def Brent Colbert/Andy Putnam 7 and 6.
The quarter-finals of the Gisborne Motors Barns-Graham Cup men’s pairs matchplay, second round of the Bryan Cup subsidiary and quarterfinals of the Barns-Graham Plate are on SATURDAY. The draw is (note, Bryan Cup match winners to play catch-up round on Sunday) -
No 1 tee, 11am: G. Brown/A. Jennings v R. Murphy/J. Williams. 11.08: C. Shaw/P. Allan v P. Hakiwai/F. Ball. 11.16: R. Morley/C. Palmer v G. Morley/G. Clapham. 11.24: C. Jeffrey/C. Taewa v B. Allen/M. Allen. 11.32: V. Richardson/C. Poole v D. Bullivant/A. Lawler. 11.40: R. Fletcher/G. Kemp v M. Barker/W. Brown. 11.48: J. Jenner/P. Clayton v D. Bush/C Christie. 11.56: N. West/R. Foon v C. Simpson/A. Simpson. 12.04: K. Marshall, B. Anderson, B. Marshall, M. Lewin
No. 10 tee, 11am: B. Brown/D. Meadows v S. Willock/M. Reynolds. 11.08: S. Jeune/R. Clark v J. Van Helden/G. Udall. 11.16: B. Simpson/S. Francks v D. Robertson/C. Carmody. 11.24: K. Summersby/S. Boyd v S. Andreassen/C. Morton. 11.32: P. Graham/W. Mortleman v A. Abrahams/M. Callaghan. 11.40: P. Grogan/J/ Kerekere v A. Hayward/M/ Stewart. 11.48: N. Mackie/P. Mullooly v T. Sherratt/P. Humphreys. 11.56: B. Colbert/A. Putnam v S. Harbottle/B. Talbot.
Electrinet Park
Electrinet Park will once again bounce back from weather adversity.
The course took another battering in last week’s storm, with trees down and a lot of surface flooding - an unfortunately familiar experience.
But the park staff and members are a hardy lot. The sound of chainsaws and tractors have rung out from the course, and with the weather playing ball this week, the course is set to reopen on Friday and this weekend will see the resumption of the Te Kanawa and Fletcher Cup men’s pairs, and women’s competitions.
The second round of the Te Kanawa Cup and first round of the Fletcher Cup men’s pairs are on SUNDAY. The draw is -
No 1 tee, 9.15am: D. Collier/J. Lloyd v B. Reynolds/L. Hayes. 9.23: R. Walford/D. Craven v M. Christophers/M. Downie. 9.31: B. Toa/J. Whittaker v C. Christophers/M. Henwood. 9.39: S. Webb/I. Loffler v W. Tamatea/K. Tamatea. 9.47: D. Mauheni/M. Emery v J. Akurangi/T. Beattie. 9.56: P. Stewart/J. Hayes v T. Leggett/D. Boyle. 10.04: H. Tupara/M. Bond v winners of round 1 match still to be played. 10.12: W. Whangapirita/S. Johnson v winners of round 1 match still to be played.
No 10, 9am: B. Toa/S. Toa v S. Tiopira/K. Spring. 9.08: J. Adams/Z. Lister v J. Witika/S. Phillips. 9.16: B. Matoe/J. Devery v K. Tupara/C. Seymour. 9.24: M. Greeks/B. Holt v P. Wellard/P. Nepia. 9.32: K. Brown/P. Koorey v A. Carrie/G. Lowry. 9.40: W. Muir/C. Fox v losers of round 1 match still to be played. 9.48: C. Aramakutu/S. Fonoti v losers of round 1 match still to be played.