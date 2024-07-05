This Saturday they can expect the full combo of Roger Murphy and John Williams, who ejected half of the defending champions - John van Helden - and Glen Udall in their round 2 clash played on Sunday. Murphy and Williams won 2 and 1.

Four players had to go it alone in Saturday’s matches. All four, perhaps predictably, lost.

Andy Hayward (without Mark Stewart) took Glenn Morley and Gray Clapham to the 18th where Morley shanked his second shot then played a brilliant third out of a troublesome lie to a metre from the hole for victory.

It set up a quarter-final clash with brother Ross Morley and 1996 champion Craig Palmer, who eliminated Pete Graham and Willie Mortleman 4 and 3.

Bill Simpson (without Stephen Francks) took Chris Shaw and Phill Allan to the 17th.

Brent Colbert (without Andy Putnam) was trounced 7 and 6 by father and son Bill and Mike Allen - keeping Bill on track for a third BG crown.

Willock (without Marty Reynolds) proved no match for Brown and Jennings.

In the other 2 v 2 clashes, Collin Jeffrey and Chris Taewa knocked out 2017 BG winners Neil Mackie and Paul Mullooly 2 and 1, and Peter Hakiwai and Frank Ball ended the hopes of Stefan Andreassen and Craig Morton, also on the 17th.

The quarter-finals, along with the second round of the Bryan Cup subsidiary and quarter-finals of the BG Plate (non-qualifiers), are on Saturday. Bryan Cup round winners will play their quarter-finals on Sunday.

TUESDAY - Gisborne East Coast Veteran Golfers’ Johnny Jackson Cup net, men: C. Christie 70, R. Wells 70, J. McGregor, J. White 72.

Women: L. Steel 72, K. White 72, V. Kyle 76.

Twos: T. Goldsmith, D. Bush, W. Carpendale, P. Denigan.

SUNDAY - Men’s stableford, division 1: T. Akroyd 39, P. Clayton 37, A. White 36.

Division 2: G. Marchbank 37, L. Pollitt 35, D. Pilitati 33, D. Robertson 33, G. Clapham 33.

Twos: J. Finch, D. Mauheni, N. Whyte.

Approach: N. Whyte.

SATURDAY - Gisborne Motors Barns-Graham Cup men’s pairs, round 2 matchplay: George Brown/Al Jennings def Sam Willock/Marty Reynolds 6 and 5; John Williams/Roger Murphy def John Van Helden/Glen Udall 2 and 1; Chris Shaw/Phil Allan def Bill Simpson/Stephen Francks 2 and 1; Peter Hakiwai/Frank Ball def Stefan Andreassen/Craig Morton 2 and 1; Ross Morley/Craig Palmer def Peter Graham/Willie Mortleman 4 and 3; Glenn Morley/Gray Clapham def Andy Hayward/Mark Stewart 1-up; Collin Jeffrey/Chris Taewa def Neil Mackie/Paul Mullooly 2 and 1; Mike Allen/Bill Allen def Brent Colbert/Andy Putnam 7 and 6.

Twos: B. Colbert.

Approach: S. Jeune.

The quarter-finals of the Gisborne Motors Barns-Graham Cup men’s pairs matchplay, second round of the Bryan Cup subsidiary and quarterfinals of the Barns-Graham Plate are on SATURDAY. The draw is (note, Bryan Cup match winners to play catch-up round on Sunday) -

No 1 tee, 11am: G. Brown/A. Jennings v R. Murphy/J. Williams. 11.08: C. Shaw/P. Allan v P. Hakiwai/F. Ball. 11.16: R. Morley/C. Palmer v G. Morley/G. Clapham. 11.24: C. Jeffrey/C. Taewa v B. Allen/M. Allen. 11.32: V. Richardson/C. Poole v D. Bullivant/A. Lawler. 11.40: R. Fletcher/G. Kemp v M. Barker/W. Brown. 11.48: J. Jenner/P. Clayton v D. Bush/C Christie. 11.56: N. West/R. Foon v C. Simpson/A. Simpson. 12.04: K. Marshall, B. Anderson, B. Marshall, M. Lewin

No. 10 tee, 11am: B. Brown/D. Meadows v S. Willock/M. Reynolds. 11.08: S. Jeune/R. Clark v J. Van Helden/G. Udall. 11.16: B. Simpson/S. Francks v D. Robertson/C. Carmody. 11.24: K. Summersby/S. Boyd v S. Andreassen/C. Morton. 11.32: P. Graham/W. Mortleman v A. Abrahams/M. Callaghan. 11.40: P. Grogan/J/ Kerekere v A. Hayward/M/ Stewart. 11.48: N. Mackie/P. Mullooly v T. Sherratt/P. Humphreys. 11.56: B. Colbert/A. Putnam v S. Harbottle/B. Talbot.

Water, water everywhere . . . the Electrinet Park course was once again hammered in last week's storm but is scheduled to reopen this Friday.

Electrinet Park

Electrinet Park will once again bounce back from weather adversity.

The course took another battering in last week’s storm, with trees down and a lot of surface flooding - an unfortunately familiar experience.

But the park staff and members are a hardy lot. The sound of chainsaws and tractors have rung out from the course, and with the weather playing ball this week, the course is set to reopen on Friday and this weekend will see the resumption of the Te Kanawa and Fletcher Cup men’s pairs, and women’s competitions.

The second round of the Te Kanawa Cup and first round of the Fletcher Cup men’s pairs are on SUNDAY. The draw is -

No 1 tee, 9.15am: D. Collier/J. Lloyd v B. Reynolds/L. Hayes. 9.23: R. Walford/D. Craven v M. Christophers/M. Downie. 9.31: B. Toa/J. Whittaker v C. Christophers/M. Henwood. 9.39: S. Webb/I. Loffler v W. Tamatea/K. Tamatea. 9.47: D. Mauheni/M. Emery v J. Akurangi/T. Beattie. 9.56: P. Stewart/J. Hayes v T. Leggett/D. Boyle. 10.04: H. Tupara/M. Bond v winners of round 1 match still to be played. 10.12: W. Whangapirita/S. Johnson v winners of round 1 match still to be played.

No 10, 9am: B. Toa/S. Toa v S. Tiopira/K. Spring. 9.08: J. Adams/Z. Lister v J. Witika/S. Phillips. 9.16: B. Matoe/J. Devery v K. Tupara/C. Seymour. 9.24: M. Greeks/B. Holt v P. Wellard/P. Nepia. 9.32: K. Brown/P. Koorey v A. Carrie/G. Lowry. 9.40: W. Muir/C. Fox v losers of round 1 match still to be played. 9.48: C. Aramakutu/S. Fonoti v losers of round 1 match still to be played.





Waikohu

Terry Reeves was in the red for the second consecutive round on Sunday.

Reeves followed up his 1-under 69 on June 3 with a 68 which featured three birdies and just the only bogey. His 40 points easily won the stableford.

Audrey Tamanui-Nunn claimed the women’s handicap singles matchplay title. She beat Marg Tuapawa in the final.

SUNDAY - Stableford: T. Reeves 40, K. Tamanui 34, T. Ruru 33, R. Reeves 31, P. Milner 31, A. Tamanui-Nunn 31, Andrea Reeves 31, Alexine Reeves 30

Women’s handicap singles matchplay final: A. Tamanui-Nunn def M. Tuapawa.

Flight final: Andrea Reeves def V. Grace

COMING UP: SUNDAY, men’s handicap singles matchplay final (L. Green v R. Reeves) and flight final (T. Ruru v E. Reeves).





Te Puia Hot Springs

A chip-off decided the Busby Cup second round match played at the Springs on Sunday.

There was no separating Daryl Goldsmith and Ian Logan from Mark Higham and new member Brendon McLeod after 18 holes of their handicap match.

So they decided to decide it by a nearest the pin chip-off, which Goldsmith and Logan won.

McLeod took consolation from winning the stableford with 37 points.

SUNDAY - Stableford: B. McLeod 37, D. Goldsmith 37, B. Clark 34.





Tolaga Bay

A “Hale-storm” struck Tolaga Bay on Sunday but it came in the form of points not the weather.

John Hale, on the back of two centuries, shot 86-26-60 to win the stableford with 44 points.

It was his lowest round since an 84 in late January of 2020.

Peewee Tupawa had to settle for second on 40 but won the approach.

SUNDAY - Stableford: J. Hale 44, P.Tuapawa 40, M. Watts 37.

Approach. P. Tuapawa.

Twos: M. Watts, D. Maitai, T. Adamson.





Patutahi

Lindsay Jamieson overcame a heavy course and a tough opponent to win the Te Kani Pere men’s matchplay handicap final on Sunday.

With the course reopening after last week’s storm blasted through the region, Jamieson and Brown went head to head to decide one of the club’s most prestigious titles.

Jamieson emerged triumphant, the pair shaking hands on the 17th.

Handicap golf proved good enough as Jamieson not only won the final, but also the senior division stableford with 36 points.

The McKeague women’s matchplay final between Abbie Davis and Kath McLatchie is still to be played.

Watene Brown dominated the junior division stableford with 86-21-65, for 41 points.

SUNDAY - Te Kani Pere men’s handicap matchplay final: Lindsay Jamieson def Cecil Brown.

Consolation winner: Pat Molloy.

Stableford, senior division: L. Jamieson 36, P. Summersby 35, A. Hindmarsh 33, S. Pohatu 33, R. Pardoe 33.

Junor division: W. Brown 41, A. Davis 36, M. Owen 34, C. Brown 34, G. Holland 33.

Twos: J. Brown, M. Smith.





Māhia

Bruce Maher is so close to breaking 80 at Māhia, he can almost smell it.

Maher won the men’s stableford on Saturday with 80-14-66, for 42 points.

His NZ Golf official playing record shows he has shot 80 once before, but is yet to sign for a card in the 70s on his home track.

Viv Kyle’s 32 points were enough to top the women.

After trialling Saturday as the club day for the past month, it has been decided to return to Sundays.

SATURDAY - Men’s stableford: B. Maher 42, J. Davidson 39, D. Waihiki 37.

Women’s stableford: V. Kyle 32, P. Denigan 28, Maraea Wesche 27.

Approach: K. Solomon.

FRIDAY - 9-hole stableford: P. Denigan 19, B. Maher 18, B. Cooper 16.







