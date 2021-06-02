'Rough few days for Canterbury': Shallow 3.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Christchurch

The earthquake was felt strongly in Christchurch. Photo / Geonet

A shallow earthquake has left thousands of Christchurch residents feeling rattled minutes after the shaking faded.

Geonet reports the magnitude 3.9 quake hit just before 1.50pm - seven kilometres deep and five kilometres south-west of the city.

More than 10,000 people reported feeling the quake. Most thought the jolt was moderate in strength, but a few reported more intense shaking.

People messaging on Facebook said it felt much stronger in Papanui and Wigram - and as far out as West Melton.

A shopper at Riccarton Mall said the walls shook and the quake sounded like someone jumping on the roof.

It was felt as far away as Auckland, according to GeoNet.

"Hope everyone who felt this is doing ok," NZ Civil Defence said in a tweet. "It has been a rough few days for Canterbury."

M3.9 quake causing moderate shaking near Christchurch https://t.co/XWusklkhSL — GeoNet (@geonet) June 2, 2021

A tough day for Cantabrians with severe weather and now a shallow M4.2 earthquake off the coast of Christchurch. The quake was felt across the Canterbury region and we have received over 7000 felt reports. Stay safe and dry. #eqnz https://t.co/53XGJuRO5S pic.twitter.com/uOf3gOSVz4 — GeoNet (@geonet) May 31, 2021

Hope everyone who felt this is doing ok. It has been a rough few days for Canterbury. Remember you’re not alone in this and you don’t need to cope on your own. If you need someone to talk, call or text Need to Talk anytime on 1737. https://t.co/mO6UDH4PeD https://t.co/s2ZyealiNz — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) June 2, 2021

