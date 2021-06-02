'Rough few days for Canterbury': Shallow 3.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Christchurch

A shallow earthquake has left thousands of Christchurch residents feeling rattled minutes after the shaking faded.
Geonet reports the magnitude 3.9 quake hit just before 1.50pm - seven kilometres deep and five kilometres south-west of the city.
More than 10,000 people reported feeling the quake. Most thought the jolt was moderate in strength, but a few reported more intense shaking.
People messaging on Facebook said it felt much stronger in Papanui and Wigram - and as far out as West Melton.
A shopper at Riccarton Mall said the walls shook and the quake sounded like someone jumping on the roof.
It was felt as far away as Auckland, according to GeoNet.
"Hope everyone who felt this is doing ok," NZ Civil Defence said in a tweet. "It has been a rough few days for Canterbury."