3.4 magnitude earthquake felt in Christchurch

A 3.4 earthquake has been felt across the country this morning.
Geonet reported the quake at 11.49am, with a depth of 9km, within 5km of Christchurch.
Geonet reported it as light and within 10 minutes, 3079 people had said via its website that they felt it.
People as far as Auckland have reported feeling the quake, as well as people in Wellington and Hamilton.