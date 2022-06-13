Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Rotorua mayoral candidate Fletcher Tabuteau launches petition to change Fenton St 'ghetto'

5 minutes to read
Fletcher Tabuteau started the petition. Photo / Andrew Warner

Fletcher Tabuteau started the petition. Photo / Andrew Warner

Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

Mayoral candidate Fletcher Tabuteau has launched a petition to Parliament demanding action to fix Rotorua's Fenton St "ghetto".

The petition calls on the House of Representatives to direct the Government to stop motels being used

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.