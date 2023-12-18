Nadia Christensen posted on Facebook that her parents Jan and Johnny (pictured) were killed in a crash near their Rotorua home on Monday.

A heartbroken daughter has shared her family’s shock and sadness after her parents’ lives were “tragically taken” yesterday in a crash near their Hannah’s Bay home.

The Rotorua couple were killed and three others seriously injured after two vehicles crashed at the intersection of State Highway 30 and Hannah Rd.

It was the third fatal crash in as many days on Bay of Plenty roads.

Emergency services were called about 11.20am and said people were trapped in both vehicles. The highway was closed until just before 4pm..

Police confirmed on Monday afternoon one person had died following the crash, advising later that evening a second person had died in hospital.

Rotorua woman Nadia Christensen posted on Facebook this morning on behalf of her family, “the saddest thing I have ever had to share”.

“Our beloved Mum and Dad – Moonie and Papa, Jan and Johnny – were tragically taken yesterday morning in a crash near their home in Hannah’s Bay.”

She said her dad had been slowly recovering after a “nasty fall” six weeks ago and her mum had been “his and our pillar of strength over these weeks”.

“We were optimistic that they would be once more off travelling again to add to their 200+ countries. Now they have taken their final journey to Heaven.

“We believe that making that last journey together had always been their desire.”

She said in the widely-shared post that the family were “still in shock” and making arrangements to celebrate “these gorgeous people and their incredible life”.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand vehicles, as well as four Hato Hone St John ambulances, were at the crash.

The police statement on Monday night said three people remained in Rotorua Hospital with serious injuries.

A St John spokesman earlier said four people had been taken to hospital by ambulance.

At that stage, three were in critical condition and one in serious condition.

Police and NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi confirmed about 3.50pm State Highway 30 had reopened.

In the other fatal crashes since last weekend began, a person died after a single-vehicle crash on SH30 in Rotorua late on Saturday night, and earlier that day a two-vehicle crash on Pyes Pā Rd near Tauranga left one dead and another from the same vehicle with critical injuries. Two people from the other car received moderate injuries.