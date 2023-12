The crash was reported to police shortly after 11.10pm.

One person has died after a crash in Rotorua overnight, police have confirmed.

A police spokesman said the single-vehicle crash on SH30 was reported to police shortly after 11.10pm.

SH30 was closed at the time, but re-opened shortly before 6am today.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and investigations into the circumstances of the crash are under way, the spokesman said.