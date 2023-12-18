People have been seriously injured in a crash on Te Ngae Rd, State Highway 30. Video / Maryana Garcia

Two people were killed and three others seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash that shut down a key Rotorua state highway on Monday.

It was the third fatal crash in as many days on Bay of Plenty roads and comes as police plead for motorists to take care after a “tragic weekend” on New Zealand roads left six dead.

People were trapped in both vehicles involved in yesterday’s crash at the intersection of Te Ngae Rd/State Highway 30 and Hannah Rd in Ōwhata.

Emergency services were called about 11.20am.

A Rotorua Daily Post reporter said there were emotional scenes as distressed people who appeared connected to those involved in the crash ran over to the emergency service vehicles.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) vehicles, as well as four Hato Hone St John ambulances, were present.

A police statement yesterday afternoon confirmed one person had died following the crash. Late Monday evening, police confirmed a second person had died in hospital.

Three people remained in Rotorua Hospital with serious injuries.

A St John spokesman earlier said four people had been taken to hospital by ambulance.

At that stage, three were in critical condition and one in serious condition.

An ambulance leaves the scene of the crash. Photo / Maryana Garcia

The highway was initially blocked at the intersections of SH30, Lee Rd and Robinson Ave, causing traffic to build up as heavy vehicles such as logging trucks needed to be diverted back towards Ngongotahā.

Police and NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi confirmed about 3.50pm the highway had reopened.

A Fenz spokesman said crews were called to the two-vehicle crash about 11.18am and people were trapped in each vehicle.

“Crews are working with extraction gear,” he said yesterday morning.

Three fire trucks and two support vehicles were at the scene.

Part of State Highway 30 was closed in Rotorua after a serious two-vehicle crash. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Third Bay of Plenty fatal crash in three days

The double-fatal crash was the third on Bay of Plenty roads since Saturday.

A person died after a single-vehicle crash on SH30 in Rotorua on Saturday night. It was reported to police just after 11.10pm.

Earlier that day, a two-vehicle crash on Pyes Pā Rd near Tauranga left one dead and another from the same vehicle with critical injuries.

Two people from the other car received moderate injuries.

The crash happened shortly before 12.50pm between Joyce Rd and Oropi Gorge Rd.

In a statement yesterday afternoon, police Deputy Commissioner Jevon McSkimming said six people had died in a “tragic weekend” on New Zealand roads. There had been 17 deaths in December.

“Investigations into the weekend’s crashes are ongoing, however with tens of thousands of extra cars travelling over the Christmas period, police want to make sure everybody gets to their destination safely.”

McSkimming said it was frustrating that many crashes were preventable. These included “too many” where motorists were speeding, drink-driving or had “let their impatience get the better of them”.

“We still see people not wearing seatbelts, and the gruesome result when a person is thrown through the windscreen.

“They’re bad decisions that impact families, other road users and the first responders who have to pick up the pieces.”

McSkimming said police would be taking a “no-nonsense” approach on the roads throughout the holidays.

Marked and unmarked police vehicles would patrol and checkpoints would be “a regular feature”.