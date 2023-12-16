Economists say key factors of the global economy are improving, storms continue battering North Queensland and a Save the Children report outlines the most concerning issue for children worldwide. Video / Newstalk ZB/ AP / Getty / NZ Herald

One person had died after a two-vehicle crash in Tauranga yesterday, police have confirmed.

A police media statement said the crash happened shortly before 12.50pm on Pyes Pa Rd between Joyce Rd and Oropi Gorge Rd.

Alongside the person who died, a second person in the same vehicle suffered critical injuries and was taken to hospital, the statement said.

The two people in the second vehicle were in moderate condition.

The Serious Crash Unit was advised. The road was initially closed but has since reopened.











