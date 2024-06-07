The former ANZ Bank building on the Lowe St-Gladstone Rd corner is in the process of getting a new roof and guttering in a project set to take about a month. Photo / Paul Rickard

Contractors Dawson Building have begun work on replacing the roof and guttering on the former bank building at the Lowe St-Gladstone Rd corner in the city.

The site was covered in protective plastic water-proof sheeting this week after extensive scaffolding was put in place.

A company spokesman said the roof replacement will take about a month.

There has been speculation around what the building will be used for in future.

The Herald understands at this stage it remains untenanted.

ANZ Bank moved from the site to new, refurbished premises near Gladstone Road-Grey Street corner late last year.