Ron Brierley. Photo / RNZ

Ron Brierley has been released from Sydney's Long Bay jail without having to serve his full original sentence.

Brierly was arrested at Sydney airport in 2019 when thousands of illegal images of young girls were found on his laptop and USB drives.

When the New Zealand businessman was jailed for 14 months in October for possessing child abuse material, his non-parole period of seven months was due to expire on May 13.

However, as the Guardian reports, his lawyer challenged the sentence because prison doctors were having problems caring for skin grafts done to fix skin cancers.

The New South Wales court of criminal appeal allowed the challenge on February 1, and Brierly was deemed eligible for release three months earlier than May 13.