Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Roger Morris: What NZ gained through being tough on Covid

4 minutes to read
New Zealand gained eight months in life expectancy in the past two years, only one of two countries to increase during the pandemic. Photo / Alex Burton

New Zealand gained eight months in life expectancy in the past two years, only one of two countries to increase during the pandemic. Photo / Alex Burton

NZ Herald
By Roger Morris

OPINION

Media of all types are full of people telling us the mistakes they think have been made in controlling Covid-19 in New Zealand, and how much better we could have done – if they

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.