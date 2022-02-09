Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Mark Craig: MIQ doctor's frontline view as Omicron outbreak threatens

4 minutes to read
Dr Mark Craig takes a selfie as he arrives for work at a managed isolation and quarantine hotel in Auckland. Photo / Mark Craig, File

Dr Mark Craig takes a selfie as he arrives for work at a managed isolation and quarantine hotel in Auckland. Photo / Mark Craig, File

NZ Herald
By Mark Craig

OPINION

As workers on the ground running ourselves into the ground, it's quite disheartening to read all the reactionary criticism of MIQ, the system which has saved thousands of lives in this country.

It's easy

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.