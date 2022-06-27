Acting PM Grant Robertson on abortion. Video / Mark Mitchell

Tears welled in the eyes of Labour MPs Jamie Strange and Rino Tirikatene as they spoke of how their respective mothers were urged to have abortions while pregnant with them.

The pair were defending their decisions in 2020 to vote against decriminalising abortion in Aotearoa, explaining how personal those decisions were for different people.

They were two of nine Labour MPs who voted against the bill - 37 voted in favour - which passed by a narrow margin in Parliament of 68 to 51.

The strength of laws securing the right to safe and equitable access to abortions in New Zealand has come under scrutiny after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade and the constitutional right there, allowing states to ban abortions - over half have indicated they will do so.

The ability for politicians to speak freely on the subject here, traditionally treated as a "conscience" vote allowing them to take individual stances as opposed to following a party line, has also come into question.

National MP Simon O'Connor was forced by leader Christopher Luxon, himself opposed to the right to an abortion, to take down a social media post Luxon said "triumphalised" the ruling and did not represent the party's current position not to relitigate or revisit the topic of abortions.

Labour Party MP Rino Tirikatene of the Te Tai Tonga electorate said his mother was told to have an abortion while pregnant with him. Photo / Jason Walls

O'Connor was one of 35 National MPs who voted against abortion reform in 2020 - 13 of whom remain in Parliament - alongside 20 who voted in favour.

Labour's Tirikatene, MP for Te Tai Tonga, said his vote on abortion in 2020 was "a personal decision".

"I wouldn't be here today, because my mum was advised by her doctor to have an abortion when she was carrying me. It's a very personal issue, and I'm pleased that my mother made her health decision."

Strange, standing aside Tirikatene, said he did not know that of his colleague, as he revealed his own mother had made a similar decision.

"My mother was also advised to have an abortion back in 1975. She didn't. I'm here today for that reason.

"So as Rino was saying, it is a very personal issue. It's also a very complex issue. It's certainly multifaceted. And I think we would both acknowledge that it is a very complex issue, and it's different for each person."

Labour MP Jamie Strange says abortion is a personal issue, and has revealed his mother was told to have an abortion when pregnant with him. Photo / Supplied

They both said they agreed with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's strong statements on the issue, saying the US decision was a "loss for women everywhere", and assurances that it would not be relitigated.

Tirikatene said they felt they could still express their personal views on the matter, and if any legislation did come up again it would be treated as a conscience issue.

"We support the Government position and the statements that have been made by our Prime Minister.

"But again, when these issues do come before the House, they are treated as conscience issues. And so that's how we always approach it."

Labour MP Anahila Kanongata'a-Suisuiki said she had always been opposed to abortion but the choice was "part of New Zealand's fabric now".

"That's not what the Government is going to do, it's not going to change the law."

Labour MP for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti, Meka Whaitiri, said she felt the US decision was "sad" and explained her previous vote against abortion reform was for cultural reasons, rather than health.



"I meet with Māori women in my electorate. There's a cultural issue around whakapapa, around keeping numbers of Māori alive, and also the practice of aborting children wasn't well understood in Māori circles.

"But I understand and support the women's choice. If you understand kaupapa Māori and how we operate in our world, we can actually also support that this is a right for women's health, but where I stood was one of culture and maintaining whakapapa."

Ikaroa-Rāwhiti MP Meka Whaitiri said her vote against abortion reform in 2020 was due to cultural concerns within her electorate. Photo / Warren Buckland

Ardern said shortly after the US ruling it was a "loss for women everywhere". She said people were "entitled to have deeply held convictions on this issue".

"But those personal beliefs should never rob another from making their own decisions."

How New Zealand MPs voted on abortion reform in 2020

The Abortion Legislation Bill, to decriminalise abortion, at its third reading in 2020:

YES:

Labour

Kiri Allan

Ginny Andersen

Jacinda Ardern

David Clark

Tamati Coffey

Liz Craig

Clare Curran (no longer an MP)

Kelvin Davis

Ruth Dyson (no longer an MP)

Paul Eagle

Kris Faafoi (MP until July 23)

Peeni Henare

Chris Hipkins

Raymond Huo (no longer an MP)

Willie Jackson

Iain Lees-Galloway

Andrew Little

Marja Lubeck

Jo Luxton

Trevor Mallard

Kieran McAnulty

Stuart Nash

David Parker

Willow Jean Prime

Priyanca Radhakrishnan

Grant Robertson

Deborah Russell

Carmel Sepuloni

Jan Tinetti

Phil Twyford

Aupito William Sio

Louisa Wall (no longer an MP)

Angie Warren-Clark

Duncan Webb

Poto Williams

Michael Wood

Megan Woods

National

Amy Adams (no longer an MP)

David Bennett

Paula Bennett (no longer an MP)

Dan Bidois (no longer an MP)

Chris Bishop

David Carter (no longer an MP)

Judith Collins

Matt Doocey

Andrew Falloon (no longer an MP)

Brett Hudson (no longer an MP)

Nikki Kaye (no longer an MP)

Barbara Kuriger

Mark Mitchell

Scott Simpson

Erica Stanford

Anne Tolley (no longer an MP)

Nicky Wagner (no longer an MP)

Nicola Willis

Jian Yang (no longer an MP)

NZ First

Jenny Marcroft (no longer an MP)

Tracey Martin (no longer an MP)

Green Party

Marama Davidson

Julie Anne Genter

Golriz Ghahraman

Gareth Hughes (no longer an MP)

Jan Logie

Eugenie Sage

James Shaw

Chloe Swarbrick

Act

David Seymour

Independent

Jami Lee Ross (no longer an MP)

NO:

Labour

Anahila Kanongata'a-Suisuiki

Nanaia Mahuta

Damien O'Connor

Greg O'Connor

Adrian Rurawhe

Jenny Salesa

Jamie Strange

Rino Tirikatene

Meka Whaitiri

National

Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi (no longer an MP)

Maggie Barry (no longer an MP)

Andrew Bayly

Simon Bridges

Simeon Brown

Gerry Brownlee

Jacqui Dean

Sarah Dowie (no longer an MP)

Paulo Garcia (no longer an MP)

Paul Goldsmith

Nathan Guy (no longer an MP)

Jo Hayes (no longer an MP)

Harete Hipango

Matt King (no longer an MP)

Denise Lee (no longer an MP)

Melissa Lee

Agnes Loheni (no longer an MP)

Tim Macindoe (no longer an MP)

Todd McClay

Ian McKelvie

Todd Muller

Alfred Ngaro (no longer an MP)

Simon O'Connor

Parmjeet Parmar (no longer an MP)

Chris Penk

Maureen Pugh

Shane Reti

Alastair Scott (no longer an MP)

Nick Smith (no longer an MP)

Louise Upston

Tim van de Molen

Hamish Walker (no longer an MP)

Michael Woodhouse

Jonathan Young (no longer an MP)

Lawrence Yule (no longer an MP)

NZ First

Darroch Ball (no longer an MP)

Clayton Mitchell (no longer an MP)

Shane Jones (no longer an MP)

Ron Mark (no longer an MP)

Mark Patterson (no longer an MP)

Winston Peters (no longer an MP)

Fletcher Tabuteau (no longer an MP)